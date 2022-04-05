Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 47.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 84.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

