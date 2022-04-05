Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 11,223 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Nutanix by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $295,133.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.