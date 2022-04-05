Zacks Investment Research Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) to Sell

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

PRCT opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a current ratio of 20.08. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

