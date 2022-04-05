500 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in MarineMax by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

