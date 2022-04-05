OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OptiNose stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.50. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 71.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

