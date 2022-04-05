Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,660,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.