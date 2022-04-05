Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $297.53 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.71 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

