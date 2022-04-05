Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,375 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

