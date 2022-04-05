Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 3.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

