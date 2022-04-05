Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $71.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 64.99%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

