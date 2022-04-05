Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $79.52 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $79.52 million and $1.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.59 or 0.00378643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00090460 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000090 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,019,232 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

