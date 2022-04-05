United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $131,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,147 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

