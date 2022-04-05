United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.
SUSL stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.26. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $85.04.
