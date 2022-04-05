United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

