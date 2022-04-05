United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 858,262 shares of company stock valued at $237,578,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $291.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

