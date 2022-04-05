Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,732,000 after buying an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.