Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 434,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 562.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,827,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

