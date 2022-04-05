Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 532 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UWM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

