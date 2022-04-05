Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $931.76.

Shares of BLK opened at $782.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $754.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

