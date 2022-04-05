Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 614.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,046,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $241.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.