Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $916,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after buying an additional 481,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day moving average is $207.78. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

