Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,993 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $71.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

