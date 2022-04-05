S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 439.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $414.30 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.40 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

