Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $452.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.84 and its 200 day moving average is $390.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.90 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

