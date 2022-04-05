Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $23.79 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

