International Personal Finance plc (IPF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.80 on May 6th

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IPF stock opened at GBX 103.15 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.63. The stock has a market cap of £229.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 85.30 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($2.07).

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £58,266.24 ($76,414.74).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPF. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

