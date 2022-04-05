Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 22

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GFTU opened at GBX 994.70 ($13.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,057.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,184.91. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 952 ($12.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.69).

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.66) to GBX 1,325 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($18.75) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.72) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grafton Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,382 ($18.12).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

