General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.26 on May 6th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NYSE:GD opened at $239.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day moving average of $211.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $180.88 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

