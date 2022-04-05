The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

TD stock opened at C$100.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.85. The stock has a market cap of C$182.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$80.68 and a 1 year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.10.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

