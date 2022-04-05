Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.81

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 40.28 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.26. The stock has a market cap of £72.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

