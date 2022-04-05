Shires Income Plc (SHRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Shires Income stock opened at GBX 278.98 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.81. The company has a market cap of £85.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90. Shires Income has a 12-month low of GBX 222.37 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($3.86).
Shires Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
