Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 305.11 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market cap of £67.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 275 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 406.05 ($5.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 351.59.
