Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 305.11 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market cap of £67.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 275 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 406.05 ($5.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 351.59.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

