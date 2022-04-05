F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FCIT opened at GBX 865 ($11.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 767.21 ($10.06) and a one year high of GBX 953 ($12.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 846.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 880.86.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £490.56 ($643.36). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 915 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £988.20 ($1,296.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 844 shares of company stock worth $732,600.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

