TP ICAP Group PLC (TCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.90. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.40 ($3.31).

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93), for a total value of £48,401.22 ($63,477.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCAP. Shore Capital raised TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.25) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278 ($3.65).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

