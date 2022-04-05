2,175,342 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,175,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 80.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 431,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 349.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 75.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTZ opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

