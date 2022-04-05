Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,517,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 293,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $25.47.

