Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.27

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.10 or 0.07521664 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.22 or 1.00002072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055199 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

