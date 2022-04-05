Halving Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.10 or 0.07521664 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.22 or 1.00002072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055199 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

