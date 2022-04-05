Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

