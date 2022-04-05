Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

