Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

