Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

