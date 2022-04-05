Ledyard National Bank Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

