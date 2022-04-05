Analysts Expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.38). Root also reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Root.

Get Root alerts:

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

ROOT opened at $2.12 on Friday. Root has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Root by 3,807.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,924 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Root (ROOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.