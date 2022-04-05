$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CALX stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Calix has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calix by 140.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

