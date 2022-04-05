Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UA opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $61,246,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,438,000 after buying an additional 122,446 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.