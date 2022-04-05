LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

