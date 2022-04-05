Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,451 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $314.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

