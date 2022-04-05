G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

GIII opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after acquiring an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

