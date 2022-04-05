NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 238,998 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 238,998 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,394,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.97 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.
Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.
